Literally how is sophomore year practically over? I am an absolute wreck about this. I feel like I moved in to Wheeler YESTERDAY. I have had the best year ever, and I cannot even fathom the fact that it’s all over. Living in Wheeler has been the most fun ever, and I never want to leave. Everything about living in Wheeler this year has been SO GREAT, and I can’t even bear to think about the fact that in a few weeks, I’ll never live there again. I have met so many new people, and made so many new friends this year, and overall I’ve just had so much fun.

One of the reasons I’m so sad that sophomore year is ending is because I know junior year will not even be close to the same. I’m going abroad in the spring, but a lot of my friends will be gone in the fall, and it will suck without them. Of course I’m excited for the fall semester and tailgates, Halloweekend, and all the other fun stuff that happens in the fall, but I know it’s not going to be as fun as sophomore year fall semester was.

Sophomore year being almost over means that I am pretty much HALFWAY DONE WITH COLLEGE. That is an absolutely crazy thing to think about. I literally get sick to my stomach every time I’m reminded of the fact that I’m going to have to graduate soon. I want to be in college forever. I never want to leave!!!!