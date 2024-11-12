This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

On December 8th, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour will officially come to a close, and I actually don’t know what I’m going to do with myself. This tour has been a huge part of my life SINCE SENIOR YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL. It’s crazy to think that it’s been that long because I feel like the tour started yesterday. This tour has been a global and cultural phenomenon, and nobody will ever be able to recreate the sheer impact that this tour has made on the world. The amount of joy, excitement, laughter, and fun that The Eras Tour has brought to MILLIONS of people around the world is something truly special. Taylor literally saved the economy with this tour, as it brought millions of dollars to each city that she was playing in. She had places CHANGING THEIR NAMES in honor of her arrival. Glendale Arizona became “Swift City”, Gelsenkirchen Germany became “Swiftkerchen”, and the city of Beech Grove became “Beech Grove (Taylor’s Version)”. These are just a few of the many ways cities have celebrated her highly anticipated arrival. Her impact is so big, that Brazil projected a Taylor Swift t-shirt onto their Christ The Redeemer statue. There is truly NOBODY doing it like her, and the Eras Tour will go down in history as the biggest, most impactful, and BEST tour of all time.

With all of that being said, I genuinely cannot believe that it is almost over. I was lucky enough to go to the Eras Tour twice at Gillette Stadium, and I can confidently say that they were by far the two best nights of my whole entire life. I will NEVER FORGET the feeling of being at the Eras Tour. The joy and excitement was palpable, and I have never been in a place with such good vibes. Everyone was complimenting each other’s outfits, and just having a great time together. The first night that I went was one of the most iconic shows of the ENTIRE TOUR. I was at “the rainiest rain show that ever rain showed.” To say that it poured the entire time would be a gross understatement. IT WAS A DELUGE OF RAIN FOR THE ENTIRE 8 HOURS THAT I WAS THERE. THE RAIN LITERALLY DID NOT LET UP ONCE. IF ANYTHING IT JUST STARTED RAINING HARDER AND HARDER AS THE NIGHT WENT ON. I think the rain just added to the experience and made it way more fun and memorable. I am honestly SO glad that we got such an intense rain show because there is actually nothing in the world that is better than a Taylor Swift Gillette rain show. At the end of the show, my sneakers were filled to the brim with water, and I was soaked through all of my clothes despite wearing a poncho. I have never seen it rain so hard, for such a long amount of time. The rain made this show absolutely iconic, and I know that both Taylor and I will never forget that night.

Another huge part of my Eras Tour experience was that I went in blind. Yes, you read that correctly. I minimized using social media for 2 and a half months in order to avoid Eras Tour spoilers. I wanted everything to be a surprise, and it was the single best decision I’ve ever made. I had NO IDEA what to expect, and every song was a big surprise. It totally elevated the experience and made it SO MUCH FUN. I loved it so much that I will probably do the same for every Taylor concert I ever go to.

My second night at the Eras tour was just as fun, and it was literally the highlight of my life. I am FULLY aware of how lucky I am to say I got to go to the Eras Tour not once, but twice. I LOCKED IN the day that tickets went on sale, which is what allowed me to get tickets for 2 nights at face value. Thank God I went 2 nights because 1 was just not enough. Honestly, nothing will ever be enough when it comes to the Eras Tour, but I am beyond grateful that I got to experience it more than one time. The absolute BEST memories of my life are attached to the eras tour, and nothing will ever compare. I am SO SAD thinking about how it is almost over because it brought me so much happiness. Like what do you mean the Eras Tour is now only going to be a memory? I just can’t take it.

The joy of the Eras Tour did not end once my concert was over. Every single show is live-streamed by fans on TikTok, and you already know that I tuned in for all of them. Eagerly watching the live streams is honestly SUCH A FUN experience that I am going to miss TERRIBLY. There is quite literally nothing like logging onto a glitchy livestream and waiting to see what the surprise songs for that night will be. It did not matter where I was or what I was doing. I would tune into the lives because the surprise songs were that important to me. Over the summer when she was performing in different time zones, I would literally figure out what time the surprise songs would be played and SET MY ALARM to wake up for them. I know that for the rest of my life, I will look back on all the nights spent on live videos with a huge smile on my face. It was honestly such a good time to be alive, and I will never regret losing so much sleep over the Eras Tour. I know that in the future this will be a “you HAD to be there” experience, and I am SO GLAD that I was there. I am going to miss it sooooooooooooooo much.

Another highlight of the Eras Tour that I will miss dearly is playing “Mastermind.” If you don’t know what that is, it is an app created by Swifties that allows you to guess what outfits Taylor is going to wear at the show and guess what surprise songs she is going to sing. It was SO MUCH FUN, and I did it for every show. Each guess was worth a certain amount of points, and the winner received a Taylor-related prize. Even though I haven’t won yet, I LOVE playing it, and it’s something I’m going to miss a ton once the Eras Tour is over. It was literally such a good feeling when you correctly guessed what outfit she was gonna wear, or what surprise song she was going to sing. It was almost like sports betting but for Swiftites and I loved every minute of it. “Mastermind” will be DEEPLY missed.

Clearly the Eras Tour has taken up A LOT of my time and has taken up A LOT of space in my brain. I actually don’t know what I am going to do with myself when it is all over. What am I going to look forward to? What am I going to be excited about? What am I going to talk about? What am I going to think about? The Eras Tour has been ALL CONSUMING in my life, and I already know I’m going to feel empty when it is over. Of course, Taylor deserves a long long break after this, but I still wish that this tour could go on forever and ever. It has been THE MOST FUN EXPERIENCE EVER for the past year and a half, and I will always remember the fun that I had because of this tour. We are all just SO lucky to be alive during the Eras Tour. Our kids are going to be SO JEALOUS of us that we got to experience this and they didn’t. I am going to be devastated when the tour is over, and I will probably need to find some new hobbies or something to keep me occupied. The Eras Tour has been one of the best, most iconic experiences of my life, and I am so glad that I was able to experience it to the fullest extent.