How a “Dopamine Menu” Can Help You Thrive This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

As the leaves slowly fall, and the sweaters come out of the closet, fall slowly approaches many of our minds. Pumpkin spice, apple orchards, HALLOWEEN – what’s not to love? Though aside from all the orange, and crisp air, comes a struggle which many of us know too well. As it gets darker earlier, and the cold slowly creeps in, it is easy for the high spirits of the new school year to slowly fade.

I know for many of us, it can feel like our assignments, clubs, and personal commitments are a swirling pile of leaves constantly surrounding us, which can lead to many feeling sad or just having a little less pep in our step. As someone who knows all these feelings all too well, the discovery of a “dopamine menu” has been a saving grace. The concept of a dopamine menu is to compile a list of all the things that you absolutely know bring your spirits up when your day or week is not going the best. Whether that’s going to the gym with a fun new energy drink, studying with a hot latte, or even just having a self-care night at home, the activities that make you feel good do not need to cost anything and can be quite simple.

Having something to refer back to can help remind us that everything will be okay. With new changes, colder weather, and stressful weeks, we can always make time for things that bring us joy and calm us down!