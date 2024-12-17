This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

A big debate in my family has always been that different types of water taste different. My mom always says that all water tastes the same, but my dad and I think you can tell the difference between different types of water. This is kind of a funny thing to debate over, but it is interesting to hear other people’s opinions.

To start off, my lowest ranking of water is tap water from the sink. When you drink it I feel like there is an aftertaste and it is usually lukewarm. Also pretty low on my ranking is Dasani water. I have memories of drinking Dasani water bottles when I would get McDonald’s when I was younger. I had heard a rumor about Dasani having salt in their water, so I had always had that thought in my head. Next is Nestlé Pure Life. I like their waters. They always taste pretty fresh, but nothing about it ever stuck out to me. Getting higher on my ranking would be Poland Spring Water. Their water bottles are always crisp and especially quench your thirst when refrigerated. I also love the filtered water from my fridge at my house. Filling a large glass with ice cubes and the cold water just hits the spot on a hot Summer day. My top favorite water would be Fiji. Something about it is boujee and also somehow tastes like it is fancy. Growing up, my dad would buy Fiji water bottles and would hide them from the kids in my family. What is your opinion about different waters?