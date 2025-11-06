Hot Take: I Miss On-Campus Living

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ok hear me out. I love my house and my friends that I live with so much. I am so glad that as a senior I am off-campus. But I really do miss parts of on-campus living. I miss saying goodnight to my roommate every night and always having someone there, even if you wanted to be alone at that moment. I miss going to the bathroom or water fountain and sparking a conversation with someone you may not know well. I miss holding the door for someone, or someone holding the door for me. And with on-campus living, I miss frequenting Kimball twice a day, and running into every person you know. There is a sense of community when you are within the campus, even though off campus is just next door.

Of course, I am being sentimental as a senior and looking back at the underclassman dorms with teary eyes. I do love my house, and I love having my own room, a kitchen, being in a home with my friends, my porch that I never leave, a cute backyard, and always seeing other seniors in our neighborhood. On-campus living has many parts that aren’t ideal, but all I’m saying is to appreciate it while you have it. Don’t wish away your days on Easy Street and in Wheeler. Every year here has its peaks and valleys, so just enjoy every bit of it.