Hot Colors for Cool Days: Your Fall Color Guide

It’s Halloween as I’m writing this, so happy Halloween to all who spellabrate celebrate! And just because Halloween is over doesn’t mean you have to give up on the fun spooky vibes of fall. You can express yourself through the fabulous fashion trends of fall 2025, whether that be through thrifting or buying new clothes. We are going to be discussing all the cool, or should I say hot, new looks of the fall.

A Pop of Purple

We have a new contender for the color of the fall, and that is purple. I know, red has been dominating for the last two falls as the color of the season, but red is finally getting some competition, and I am very much here for it. This season you should try exploring different ways and hues of wearing purple. Like a violet midi dress, plum corduroy pants, an indigo button-up sweater, or even an HC purple sweatshirt (Go Crusaders)!

A Pop of Red

Returning for a third year in a row, we have a pop of red! This should be sprinkled in some of your fashion looks if you want to stand out. Whether that be burgundy red nails, a crimson-colored scarf, scarlet red ballet flats, or a ruby red maxi skirt. You want to be sporting this eye-catching color this season.

Tip: You can even wear wine-colored clothes, which could be considered in the red or purple category! So think of a basic nylon tee or a long-sleeve cotton top.

Monochromatic Browns

I wasn’t much of a fan of the color brown because I thought it was too dull, but recently I have been absolutely loving these monochromatic brown ensemble looks. When paired right, I think it can be a really stellar moment! Think of a sepia-colored brown leather shoulder bag paired with chocolate-colored brown leather or suede knee-high boots. Or even a mocha-colored leather belt with a coffee-colored long trench coat. Wow, I never realized how many of these brown color names sound kind of delish?

Black

Classy. Classic. And a staple! It can take the form of a black button-down vest, a velvet black baker boy hat, a polyester black cowl top, or nylon black stockings. Either way, you will look timeless and trendy.

I hope you utilize some of these ideas and get to explore and mix and match to your heart’s content this fall! Happy Shopping!

Oh, and remember, Black Friday & Cyber Monday will be upon us in a few weeks (and I’ll be writing about that soon enough). So start saving those carts!