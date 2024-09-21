“Honest” Recommendations for Your Semester Abroad”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I spent the spring semester of my junior year studying abroad at University College Dublin in Dublin, Ireland. I walked into it with absolutely no expectations since I was the first in my family to study abroad. With no expectations come nerves, questions, and doubts. Although these feelings were not necessarily wanted, I truly believe they were necessary for growth.

For many, including myself, studying abroad was the longest period I was away from home. I did not research places to visit, and I was clueless about European hotspots, including what is worth seeing and splurging on (and what is not), how to get around, what to bring, and everything in between. Now that I am back and reminiscing, I am going to give you the rundown on trip recommendations, in case you are considering studying abroad (do it!!!). Enjoy!

AMSTERDAM

Starting with a hot take: Amsterdam was not my favorite. It was my first trip outside the country. We went for a long weekend at the beginning of February, so I do not want to take away points because of the weather. Everyone recommends visiting Amsterdam in the spring months, as the city is famous for its wide variety of tulips. Most of the trip was either cold and cloudy or rainy, but we still enjoyed the beautiful canals and Dutch architecture. The main attraction was the boat cruise down the canals, which I would do again in nicer temperatures. This is definitely a must if you find yourself in Amsterdam. We also visited the Anne Frank House which was worth the money. One tip I have for Amsterdam is to book your tickets in advance–we attempted to go to the Van Gogh Museum, but it sold​​ out so fast that we had to skip it.

EDINBURGH

Edinburgh was the location that surprised me the most. I had no expectations going into the trip, which is why it was so memorable. We stayed at an Airbnb in the city for a few nights, where we visited the iconic Edinburgh Castle, hiked to the top of Arthur’s Seat, and enjoyed the nightlife at the live music gigs. On our third day, we took a train to St. Andrews for a short trip. The University of St. Andrews was beautiful and full of history, so we walked around the campus, then took in the views of the Old Course. Edinburgh is the cutest, friendliest city (plus getting there from Dublin could not be easier!) and I would definitely return for round two. We were able to do everything we wanted in two days, so this could be a fun weekend trip to start your semester and get used to traveling Europe.

PRAGUE

I traveled to Prague at the very beginning of March, and because of expensive flights, we opted to stay in a hostel in the city center. We flew in at around 10 PM on a Thursday, had the entire day Friday, and flew out at 5 AM on Saturday, so you can probably imagine how much we crammed in on our one full day. Prague was one of the most walkable places I have been, so it was easy to get around and check everything off. This was the only hostel I experienced while abroad, and I can honestly say that it was much better than I had anticipated. I have heard many horror stories about staying in hostels, but the girls with which I traveled made sure to keep our group together in one room. We were out exploring for the majority of the trip, so I think it was a great option for our itinerary. While in Prague, we had the most amazing brunch (Venue Restaurant breakfast is a MUST), toured the cathedral, got a 360-degree view of the city from the top of the clock tower, walked over Charles Bridge, and enjoyed the famous Trdelnik pastry while taking in the gorgeous architecture. Prague was a 10/10!

DUBROVNIK

I think it goes without saying that Croatia is an unreal country. I would give an arm and a leg to go back and see more of the beautiful islands and beaches. Dubrovnik was one of my longest trips–we were there for a total of six days, but it was also one of the cheaper locations compared to my other vacations. We stayed in an Airbnb with a view of the Mediterranean, which was right above a convenience store that sold fresh food for the best price. We basked on the beach, soaked up the sun on a boat tour, swam in caves off the coast, took a day trip to Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and ate what seemed to be all the gelato in the city. The one thing I would take into consideration before booking Dubrovnik is the style of the trip: it was very different from the classic European city exploration and was more laid back. This was right up my alley and a nice switch-up from the tourist-geared spots we had been visiting before. It was an amazing way to spend our spring break and I would go back in a heartbeat!

MALLORCA

Spain is a place I knew I had to visit at some point while I was abroad. Palma de Mallorca has a similar vibe as Dubrovnik with beautiful beaches and a summery, relaxing atmosphere. I took this trip with seven other girls from the program, and we all stayed in an Airbnb with a pool and a quick walk to the beach. We spent the entire trip hopping back and forth between the beach and the pool, which was perfect for a kickoff to April. The beach had lounge chairs with umbrellas, and there was a delicious bar right on the beach that served all sorts of food and drinks. We had scheduled a boat day in advance that goes around the island and gives a tour of the caves, but it sadly got canceled because of bad weather. Looking back, that would have been the cherry on top of the trip–six days of beach and pool was a dream, but I would have loved to get on the water at some point. If you travel to Mallorca, I would definitely recommend scheduling that in advance, and double-checking on the weather!

NICE

Nice was the perfect mix between relaxing and being a tourist. Old Town is filled with history and taking in the classic European buildings was one of my favorite parts. Getting around the South of France is very cheap, so we dedicated one day to taking the train to smaller villages outside of Nice, and I would tell anyone going to Nice to do the same. In my opinion, seeing the quieter areas that are not as busy as the mainstream cities is the key to a well-rounded trip. We sat at the nicest beach I have ever seen in Cap-d’Ail, walked by the lavish yachts in Monte-Carlo, and lived off croissants and baguettes from the farmer’s markets. Practicing my French while ordering a crepe was humbling, but I thrived walking around the colorful streets of Nice.

MUNICH

Last but not least, we ended our abroad experience with a bang by flying to Munich for Springfest. This is the same idea as Oktoberfest, but it is less hectic with better weather! If you are studying abroad in the spring, I highly recommend you get a group of friends together and experience the craziness that is Springfest. Dates vary yearly, but we went the last weekend of April. In the moment, it felt as if I was in a movie with the nonstop action–if this is your vibe, you will love Springfest. The festival itself was average, but I could not say I went to Springfest without hopping on the Ferris wheel with my massive pretzel! My only essential piece of advice for this trip is to avoid the tents. Because it was the cheapest option, we ended up cramming eight people in one tent on a campground outside of Munich. I assumed it would be a glamping experience, but I quickly realized it was the opposite of that. Our tent zipper broke on the first night, so we were stuck sleeping in the freezing outdoors on paper-thin mats, without outlets, and I could feel each individual rock jamming into my back. Long story short, it was fun for the plot, but I will not be returning!