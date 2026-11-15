This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This year was my first year at school living with more than just my direct roommate, and I can confidently say I wouldn’t change it for the world. I currently live in a six-person suite on campus, and one of the biggest perks is having a common room we can all share.

After a long day of classes, there is something so comforting about coming home and finding everyone together. Whether we’re watching a show, doing homework, or simply sitting around talking, our common room has become a place that brings us all together after spending our day apart.

Our shared space definitely has character! At the beginning of the semester, we bought poster boards and paint so we could all create some fun art work to fill our walls. Some of my favorite memories so far have been those first few weeks, before assignments started to pile up, when we’d all come together to paint, laugh, and enjoy each other’s company.

I love looking at the growing collection of names on our guest check-in board and remembering all the fun times we’ve shared. College is flying by so quickly and I know it’s these little everyday moments that I’ll remember forever!

Shoutout to my wonderful roommates, I love you all :)