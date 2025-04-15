Holy Cross Has Good Food And I Am Not Afraid To Say It

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

It has to be said. The food at Holy Cross is good and I’m tired of people saying otherwise. I have always been a fan of Kimball, and all the other dining spots on campus, but I became a STAN when I went to visit my best friend at Stanford University in California. The dining halls there did not even compare to Kimball. It made me realize how lucky we are to have all the different food options that we have around campus. You cannot tell me that you can’t find at least one really good thing to eat at Kimball no matter when you go. Even if it’s something as simple as the fruit bar, or the cereal station, there is ALWAYS SOMETHING that you can enjoy. We also need to talk about how nice it is that Kimball is open all day. At Stanford, the dining halls close at weird hours during the day, so you have to work your schedule around their funky hours. We are also really lucky to have Cool Beans and Crossroads. Again, you cannot tell me that the College Hill sandwich doesn’t absolutely slap, or that the salads and burrito bowls aren’t an insanely good lunch.

For some reason, this seems to be a hot take. People love to say that the food here sucks and I do not understand it at all. Yeah, some meals in Kimball are definitely better than others, but there are always so many options that one of them is inevitably going to be good. I am a Kimball/HC Dining defender till I die.