This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, so is the release of cute holiday loungewear/pajamas! As an avid holiday pajamas lover, here are some of my favorite brands to purchase from:

Aerie/American Eagle

American Eagle/Aerie is a staple in my opinion, as they always have such a variety of patterns and sets for the holiday season. They also have so many different styles of pajamas, as they have sets, short onesies, long sets, etc.

2. Starfit

As a New Jersey native, Starfit is a local sweatsuit brand that has recently released holiday pajamas. Known for their comfortable and stylish sets, their striped pajama set and new solid sets for the holidays are perfect for the cold.

3. Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret is definitely a veteran in the holiday loungewear drops, as every year they always come out with standard and chic patterns and styles. I would definitely say that the Victoria’s Secret pajamas are more luxurious and expensive than the two previous brands but are worth it due to their high quality.

4. Skims

Although the most expensive brand on this list, Skims holiday shop never disappoints. Their loungewear and pajamas are unbelievably comfortable and high-end. Their specific holiday shop drop includes so many different styles and patterns, where there is truly something for everyone.