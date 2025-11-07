This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I can already imagine the feeling of sipping on steaming hot chocolate after being in the frigid weather. Christmas movies. Fuzzy socks. Even though Halloween just happened, a lot of places release holiday menus right after October 31st. Even though cold weather is not my favorite, something to look forward to are seasonal items! Below are some seasonal things to get excited about.

Starbucks: Yay! On November 6th, Starbucks will be launching their holiday menu. They will have their classic sugar cookie drinks as well as the snowman cakepop and cranberry bliss bar.

Dunkin: Dunkin releases their seasonal items on November 5th. There is a new raspberry striped croissant, which sounds delicious. There is also a new coffee, the cookie butter cloud latte.

Chick-Fil-A: We are unsure yet of the exact release date, but last year Chick-Fil-A’s menu was released on November 18th. They will have yummy drinks such as a peppermint milkshake as well as a peppermint coffee.

IHOP: IHOP has seasonal pancakes such as pumpkin spice and cranberry vanilla. There are also special shakes, including a hot chocolate milkshake. They offer this around mid November.

Dairy Queen: If you love ice cream, Dairy Queen may be the place for you. They will be having new seasonal blizzards. Holiday flavors include eggnog and peppermint.