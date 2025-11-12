Holiday Drinks Beat the PSL

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Once summer is over, pumpkin spice is seemingly everywhere. At the grocery store, pumpkin spice creamer blocks your usual half and half on the shelf. Pumpkin spice cereals, cookies, and more dominate the aisles. Where I really notice its strong fall presence, however, is in my trips to get coffee. A true pleasure of mine, going and getting coffee is the highlight of my day. While I thoroughly enjoy the pumpkin spice cold foam from Starbucks (if you know you know), I feel as though the pumpkin spice craze is getting old. To me, it doesn’t have the same festive umph that the holiday menu does. Today, on the day of the drop, listening to Christmas music on the drive to Starbucks to get the sugar cookie latte (again, if you know, you know) provided such festive cheer that is so special to this time of year. While it is a small part of the day, the holiday cups and flavors, complete with Christmas music playing around the store, carry such a special feeling.

On a purely practical level, I enjoy the holiday drink menu for all the different options it has. Whereas pumpkin spice season is solely that, the holiday menus at coffee shops across the country carry something for everyone. In this era of drinks, peppermint lovers, chocolate lovers, gingerbread lovers, and more all can enjoy something on the menu.

While I love fall, I carry a special place in my heart for the holiday season. While writing this article, I am reflecting on how a large part of my love for the holiday drinks is the warm, nostalgic feeling a festive, Christmas-flavored drink brings me while I am so far away from home at college. Though a small, caffeine-filled part of my day, I think one’s daily coffee run carries a certain aspect of comfort that is irreplaceable, especially when peppermint mocha-flavored.