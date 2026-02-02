Here’s What You Should Know About “Aperture,” Harry Styles’ New Single

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After quite the hiatus, Harry Styles recently announced that his new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. will be out on March 6th. In the meantime, a track with a 5:15 runtime has been released to hold fans over, titled “Aperture.” Here’s what you should know about the song!

It’s safe to say that “Aperture” differs from Styles’ previous songs. The single consists of a striking techno and electronic dance music (EDM)-adjacent sound, which is a significant shift from his previous pop and folk singles and albums. However, fans are clearly embracing Styles’ new sound. As of January 26th, “Aperture” sits very high on Spotify’s Top 50 – Global chart and Top 50 – USA chart, indicating that listeners can’t seem to get enough. The song’s accompanying music video is also contributing to its skyrocketing popularity, where a dynamic display of running, fighting, and dancing serves as a depiction of Styles’ multifaceted relationship with his fans.

When considering the lyrics of the song, it is evident that “Aperture” is about embracing the unknown and welcoming positivity into your life with open arms. Styles sings, “It’s best you know / What you don’t / Aperture lets the light in,” suggesting that one should possess an open-minded attitude, especially within the context of new relationships.

With a little over a month until the release of Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally., it is safe to say that “Aperture” is a track that foreshadows the overall “vibe” of Styles’ collection of songs to be released in early March. Based on the title of the album alone, fans can infer that the project will consist of “Apeture-esque” songs, but this new single is the album’s opening track; it will undoubtedly set the tone for the rest of the album.

If you’re counting down the days until the album release, here’s my advice: keep “Aperture” on a continuous loop and keep your fingers crossed that you can score Madison Square Garden residency tickets!