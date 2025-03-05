This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Hello everyone! Consider this my proof of life since I have been gone from Holy Cross for nine months (apart from a weekend visit in November). The D.C. semester was such an incredible opportunity and professionally worth it, but it was definitely challenging, both academically and mentally. I have spent the last two months reconnecting with nature in my ancestral homeland—Ireland!

I am currently studying at the University of Galway in Galway, Ireland, and even though my family is not from the city of Galway or even County Galway, this semester has allowed me to feel more connected to my grandparents and great-grandparents, and my extended family members who still remain in Ireland. I have loved learning about Ireland’s history and language. I’m starting to pick up on a few key Irish words and phrases which makes me feel more connected to a past that was taken from my ancestors who experienced British colonial rule. One of my classes even talked about my namesake, the Celtic and Welsh goddess Rhiannon!

I love Galway! The city is so quaint and everything is so walkable! I also enjoy living by the ocean. It is much smaller than Dublin, but it has more charm and is still so vibrant and lively! The markets are fun to go to on the weekends and it has the storefront of the original makers of the Claddagh ring—Thomas Dillon’s. It also has so many amazing cafes and pubs.

I am grateful for the opportunities that I have been granted this year. The D.C. Semester was vital in helping me figure out what I wanted to do after graduation. I had already been planning on law school, and although I really enjoyed my non-law related internship in D.C., it showed me that law is definitely the career field I want to start in before potentially pursuing politics. Most of the careers in the political sphere that I am interested in would benefit from a legal background.

I really enjoyed writing my research paper! 40 pages flies by when you find a topic you love. I wrote about the panda diplomacy between the United States and China, and not only was it very interesting politically, but it was fun to research panda programs at U.S. zoos! It was such an unserious topic with very serious implications and a lot of the people I interacted with in D.C. were fascinated by the topic and wanted to know more about it which motivated me to write a great paper. I loved the hustle and bustle of the city and also appreciated how much history is present. I went to almost every museum and got to experience Washington D.C. during a tenuous election season which truly made my experience unforgettable.

I will warn those who want to spend a year abroad or do what I did and do two different programs—it is not easy. I miss my family and friends back at school and at home every day. I get a lot of “I miss your jokes” and “this made me think of you” texts which makes me excited to see everyone this summer. That being said, if you are considering a year away/abroad, then you should do it! It is so worth it. I feel more mature and worldly, which may be because I am getting older, but I also attribute it to the experiences I have had in D.C. and Ireland! I have learned so much about myself these past 1.5 semesters that I know I wouldn’t have by staying in Massachusetts. I needed to go to D.C. and Ireland. There was an undeniable pull toward both locations and I’m forever grateful that I was able to follow my heart.