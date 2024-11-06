This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Model and television personality Heidi Klum is not scared to trade in designer clothing for some of the most bizarre and over-the-top Halloween costumes we have ever seen from a celebrity. Heidi’s annual Halloween parties attract some of the biggest names in Hollywood. While this year’s costume may possibly be her best yet, we have yet to find out exactly what Heidi is dressing up as this year as I am writing this (Happy Halloween)! So, here is just a handful of her most iconic costumes from over the years:

Alien

Heidi shared that it took over ten hours of makeup and prosthetics to complete her iconic 2019 Halloween costume. From providing an illusion of textured “alien-like” skin to even incorporating a realistic-looking brain, the look appeared non-human in every way imaginable. Talk about dedication!

Fiona from Shrek

All the stops were pulled out for this look, as Heidi was completely unrecognizable in this costume. Her husband accompanied her on the red carpet for her annual Halloween party, dressing up as Fiona’s counterpart and the movie’s namesake, Shrek. The pair took a couple’s costume to a whole new level!

Old Lady

Heidi again used extensive makeup and prosthetics to age her skin to achieve an extremely realistic portrayal of an aging woman. This was one of her simpler costumes, but the attention to detail was unmatched!

WormThis has arguably been Heidi’s most memorable costume, as people still bring it up around the Halloween season even two years later. According to Variety, the look took two years to make, as it was extremely life-like and elaborate. This one will be hard for Heidi to beat!