One of the biggest things in a girl’s life is her friends. Friends can be hard to navigate sometimes. It is normal to have drama every now and then, but do you ever wonder if you are with the wrong crowd? It is normal to have arguments every now and then, but you shouldn’t constantly feel upset by your friends! Here is a guide to spotting healthy versus toxic friendships.

Signs of Toxic Friends

Lack of Respect: It is important to have boundaries with friends. If you feel like you do not get any personal space, or your friend crosses boundaries, it is important to communicate. Your feelings should never be ignored and it is always valid to feel a certain way whether your friend thinks you are “wrong” or “right”.

Constant fighting: Constant drama and gossip all the time that make you stressed out.

Lack of Effort: There is not much effort in trying to hang out or do activities. Or, if there is, it can be one-sided.

Putting you down: You are constantly feeling like your friends insult you or are negative to you in a certain way. Maybe they aren’t happy for your accomplishments or get annoyed with you for trying to help them.

Signs of Healthy Friends