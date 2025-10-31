Haunted Hallways: The Legends of Holy Cross

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every college campus across the United States has its own famous legends, but at Holy Cross, they come with an eerie chill. Students whisper about locked rooms, echoing footsteps, and even uncanny sounds that pass through the halls as students sleep. These haunting stories, which have been passed down through generations of Holy Cross students, reveal the mysterious chilling legends lurking throughout the campus.

Of all of the legends, the most famous revolves around a mysterious room hidden on the fifth floor of O’Kane Hall. As the creaky stairs lead the way up the iconic clock tower, students can find a strange door. Named the “exorcism room”, students believe that the room was previously used by the priests in order to perform exorcisms. The room has been attempted to be concealed but the legend reigns supreme on campus. The most notorious instance of the room being used centered around two priests, who were tasked with aiding a woman, but legend states that all who entered the room, never left. Many students still wonder: What became of the priests? How did the woman disappear?

Of course, there is no record of the mysterious room being used to perform exorcisms within O’Kane Hall. Maybe the room is just a legend, while others insist on its certainty, but will we ever know the truth?

Everyone must remember that colleges are more than just a learning institution, they are a tight-knit community of people, making the legends of generations a connection to those students who have come before and those who will continue to come. Legends keep these stories alive and allow students to create meaningful memories when venturing through the halls.

Even though the legend will most likely never be proven true, it continues to haunt the halls of each building for those who walk through. From the infamous exorcism room, to the creepy noises heard throughout the night, legends are essential to reminding students of the deep history of their community. Whether students believe through superstition, interests, or fear, these legends will continue to linger on Mount St. James.