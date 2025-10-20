Halloween Costumes You Won’t See at Every House

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year it seems to get harder and harder to find a Halloween costume that is not only fun to wear, but that is also relatively original. In this article, I tried to compile a list of non-basic but still cute and recognizable costumes that will make you feel one-of-a-kind on Halloween night.

Rainbow Fish

I think that this costume is not only iconic but gorgeous as well. Everyone read The Rainbow Fish as a kid so no need to worry if people will ‘get’ your costume. This is a nice twist on the classic mermaid that so many dress up as– you still get to be a glittery, shimmery sea creature but without running into a dozen other girls who are in the exact same costume.

Princess and the Pea

So many people are princesses for Halloween, but I’ve never seen someone dress up as the princess from the Princess and the Pea. This costume can be cute and comfy; just grab a slip dress, tiara, and some slippers. Don’t forget to bring a little pea plushie (or maybe a green buzzball…).

Sherlock Holmes

This costume is perfect for any book lover and a great choice for the fall season. Sherlock Holmes is easily recognizable: just don’t forget your cap, pipe, and magnifying glass!

Goldilocks

This is another costume I’ve never seen done, but I think it would be fantastic. Many dress up as Little Red Riding Hood or Bo Peep, but Goldilocks seems to be overlooked every Halloween. This costume is also a great last-minute one that can still look unrushed and flawless.

Whether you use one of these costumes, have gathered some inspiration from this article, or go with something else entirely, I hope you have a Happy Halloween!