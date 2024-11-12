This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

When getting ready to go out, many women and girls typically do their hair, makeup, and put together an outfit. However, throughout this three-step process usually the focus is on either the type of makeup that is going to be worn, or the outfit. When getting ready in a crunch, usually doing hair is the last priority. It was always mine whenever I would have to get ready in minimal time, but recently I have made my hair my top priority. Over the last year and a half I have become focused on my hair health, realizing the difference a solid haircare routine can have on my hair. Since this epiphany, I have realized that as long as my hair looks good, I do not have to put as much effort into doing my makeup or putting together a solid outfit. Even if I am not going out, the action of making sure that my hair looks presentable and good is enough for me to feel put together. For me personally, in the fall/winter I prefer a weekly blowout which allows me to wash my hair once a week, but in the spring/summer I typically opt for embracing my natural hair with a few more wash days depending on my summer activities. “Doing” hair looks different for everybody, but just making your hair feel presentable to you will replace a lot of the time spent on makeup and an outfit in a rush.