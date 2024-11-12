When getting ready to go out, many women and girls typically do their hair, makeup, and put together an outfit. However, throughout this three-step process usually the focus is on either the type of makeup that is going to be worn, or the outfit. When getting ready in a crunch, usually doing hair is the last priority. It was always mine whenever I would have to get ready in minimal time, but recently I have made my hair my top priority. Over the last year and a half I have become focused on my hair health, realizing the difference a solid haircare routine can have on my hair. Since this epiphany, I have realized that as long as my hair looks good, I do not have to put as much effort into doing my makeup or putting together a solid outfit. Even if I am not going out, the action of making sure that my hair looks presentable and good is enough for me to feel put together. For me personally, in the fall/winter I prefer a weekly blowout which allows me to wash my hair once a week, but in the spring/summer I typically opt for embracing my natural hair with a few more wash days depending on my summer activities. “Doing” hair looks different for everybody, but just making your hair feel presentable to you will replace a lot of the time spent on makeup and an outfit in a rush.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.