Goodbye Summer, Hello Fall

As the days grow shorter and temperature turns cooler, as the leaves transform into shades of red, orange, and yellow, as students settle into their campus routines, fall arrives. Fall brings a shift in wardrobe, the enjoyment of comfort foods, and the kick off to everything pumpkin flavored. As a result, fall has become my favorite season. From late September through the month of November, I always look forward to the following activities:

Apple and Pumpkin Picking

Every year, a fan favorite activity is apple and pumpkin picking. My friends and I dress up in warm clothing and head to a local farm. We participate in hay rides, pick the most ripe apples, and select the largest pumpkins, hoping they are filled with seeds to roast. We photograph the landscape as a memory, while indulging in apple cider donuts and apple cider slushies.

Baking pumpkin goods

I love to bake. During the fall I find myself incorporating fun ingredients such as apple, cinnamon, pumpkin, cranberry and blends of spices into my recipes. Some of my favorite treats include pumpkin muffins, pumpkin cinnamon buns, snickerdoodle cookies, and apple pie. I love to scroll on different platforms, enticed by unique autumn recipes. Baking is always a time of relaxation as well as trial and error and I’m always up for the challenge!

Long walks

My favorite pastime is going on walks. I like to walk around campus, up and down the hills, exploring new scenic travels. I tend to listen to calming music featuring artists such as Chris Stapleton, Noah Kahan, and Taylor Swift. During the fall months, I find myself enjoying the crisp air as I observe the change of nature.

Trying new fall items

Each year I look forward to trying the new fall items as they are revealed at different stores. Popular choices include Trader Joe’s butternut squash mac and cheese, pumpkin spiced Joe Joe’s, pumpkin ravioli, pumpkin samosas, and pumpkin spice sheet cake. Both Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts transition to a fall menu, which features items such as pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin cream cheese muffins, pecan cold foam, pumpkin donuts, iced pumpkin loaf, and maple sugar bacon. It’s exciting to grab a friend, give into cravings, and critique the seasonal offerings.

Wardrobe transition

The transition of cooler weather calls for curating a new fall wardrobe. I personally love to pull out my warmer clothing including vests, sweaters (chunky, cable knits, cardigans), Ugg boots, jean jackets, and warm socks. Fall clothing is all about layering, warm toned colors, and playing around with patterns and stripes.

All in all, fall represents a time to slow down, reflect, and enjoy the environment around you. This fall I am eager to travel back to New Jersey for break, to enjoy more Holy Cross football games, and to of course enjoy Halloween!