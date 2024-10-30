The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my favorite things to do with friends and family is to explore different restaurants. I love trying new foods and exploring different atmospheres to eat in. Many of my friends at Holy Cross are pickier eaters than I am, so I find it fun to have them try new foods with me. I am a very adventurous eater, so I love trying new foods from different cultures. Below are a few different restaurants where I have eaten in Worcester.

Baba Sushi: I tried Baba Sushi for my roommate’s birthday dinner a few weeks ago. Sushi is one of my favorite foods ever, so I’ve had my fair share of sushi places. I would have to say that Baba Sushi is one of my favorites. Their rolls tasted very fresh and the service was very fast. I ordered the spicy salmon maki and a gyoza appetizer. I also loved the darker atmosphere inside the restaurant.

Worcester Public Market: I tried the Worcester Public Market during my freshman year with my parents. I loved being able to walk around the market and explore mini restaurants of all different types of cultures. they have a variety of things to eat such as Indian food And American Burgers. I’ve been to the Worcester public market many times since last year because there are so many options to try. it’s great if you’re not in the mood for a sit-down restaurant and just want something quick. They also have great gelato!

Wingstop: I’ve tried Wingstop a few times because I’ve always seen it on social media. There is a Wingstop a few minutes from Holy Cross and it seems to be very popular. They don’t have that many options besides fries and chicken. However, if you’re in the mood for some good wings or tenders Wingstop is the right place. I will say that if you go during the night on a weekend it may be very crowded.

Hot Table: Hot Table is a panini joint and it’s one of the best sandwich places I’ve ever had. I went with my friends a few times and every time it was great. I love that it’s quick but also healthy because you can choose whatever you want to have in it. They have many options such as a steak and cheese or chicken bacon ranch. Hot Table is also not that pricey so it’s great if you want to have food on a budget. Hot Table is located in a plaza with many other restaurants so it’s a great spot.