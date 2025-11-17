Girlhood Moment

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s the beginning of having packed weeks on Google Calendar before the semester comes to an end. Nothing really interesting is happening except for the active scene of students studying and making the best out of the last few days of the fall semester before we can all go back home and reset. I find myself having repetitive, slow days that really only feel like filler episodes. It’s the type of day that I know I will not remember much a week from now. This week has felt like I have not been able to take a breather and just exist up until today, Fri-Yay. Thanks to my HerCampus chapter sisters, I was able to get away from everything and just have a fun time at our informal get together. I caught a glimpse of girlhood, even if I was not directly socializing. Whether it was Emily Kelley’s infamous buffalo chicken dip (it was so good btw – 10/10 recommend) or Fiona’s “Never Have I Ever” questions, I was able to get away from Kimball Hall for one night and just laugh about our wildest stories. This day gifted me with a moment of girlhood that I most needed to experience after a busy week of testing, working, and getting introduced to various final projects. It reminded me that sometimes life will be slow, boring, and full of brain fog (clearly), but it’s the small moments that make these weeks both tolerable and memorable.