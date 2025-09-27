Girl Confessions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Something great about HerCampus is that it is like a mini version of a sorority! I think there are a ton of little things girls do that we can all relate to. Here are some “confessions” that could be relatable to you or your friends.

Buying an expensive drink and pretending to like it.

I’ve totally bought a drink at a cafe just because it looked cool, but it ended up not tasting good at all. I obviously pretended to like it, because I can’t waste $10.

Being nervous about posting on social media.

I’m not sure why, but posting a post on social media has become something that a lot of my friends stress about. “Do I look weird in this picture?” my friend may ask, even though it is identical to the other picture she showed me. I think people should not stress about this.

Going to bed “early” but watching TikToks instead

This has definitely happened to me before, where I get into my bed by 9:30, but end up scrolling until 11:00.

Hating your haircut or nails

Sometimes, when at a salon or nail salon, it is awkward to say if you don’t like what you got. You may say, “I love this color” to the nail tech even though it was completely the wrong color compared to the one you chose.

Stalking people online