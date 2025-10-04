‘Gilmore Girls’: The TV Show that Adopted the Fall Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The second the air starts to get crisp and the leaves start to turn golden, the only thing that I can think of is watching Gilmore Girls (for the 5th time…). Yes this may seem obsessive, but those of you who have not watched Gilmore Girls during the peak of fall DO NOT UNDERSTAND. The show captures the essence of a small, closely knit town in Connecticut. It’s a simple concept of the ups and downs of teenage years, as well as an amazing depiction of the different life paths that people choose. Lorelei Gilmore and her daughter Rory take on life together as they grow and change throughout the show. Gilmore Girls has a feeling of warmth and nostalgia tied into the essence of the writing and scenery.

Lorelei is a single mother to Rory and does everything in her power to make their lives fun, quirky, and bold. She brings so much energy to any room she walks into. Rory is extremely smart and mainly keeps to herself, although opens up whenever she and her mom are together. The show revolves around the relationships Loerlei and Rory have with each other as well as their relationships with Lorelei’s parents, Richard and Emily. Her parents are very wealthy and have lived a very different lifestyle from Lorelei ever since she had Rory when she was young. The intersecting paths of their lives bring lots of drama to the show, yet it also encapsulates the true nature of family bond and connection.

Now that it is officially fall, get a cup of coffee and some pumpkin flavored dessert and enjoy the cool air as you dive into the simple but crazy lives of the Gilmores!