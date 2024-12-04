The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’d like to say I’m a pretty easy person to gift. I talk about items I want throughout the year, and when my friends and family ask, I’m happy to give them ideas. Of course, gift-giving isn’t what the holidays are about, but it is always fun to watch your loved ones’ faces light up at the sight of a personal gift. With that being said, I find the men in my life particularly difficult to shop for. So here are some suggestions that could work for your brother, dad, boyfriend, or friend.

For the coffee drinker:

A French press is an excellent gift for anyone who loves coffee. It’s a fun switch-up from your typical coffee maker, and it’s a reasonably affordable price!

For the one who won’t upgrade their wardrobe themselves:

Lululemon Textured Knit Crewneck Sweater, $128

This Lululemon sweater is great because it is a staple piece that can be dressed up or down!

For the traveler:

Mark & Graham Finn Water-Resistant Duffle Bag, $149

Whether someone in your life travels often for work or pleasure, treating them to a nice duffle bag is a great idea! I personally gifted my boyfriend a similar bag from Mark & Graham for our weekend visits, and he loves it!

These are all great options for people who never know what they want. Whether you get these exact gifts or take inspiration from them, I know you’ll be successful this holiday season. Happy gifting!