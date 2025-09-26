Get to Know Worcester!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Holy Cross students, we call Worcester our home for four years. Many people judge Worcester, without even knowing all that it has to offer. Worcester is a culturally vibrant city, with lots of fun and interesting things to do. If you are a new freshman just learning about the city, or a senior who may still be discovering some hidden gems, check out this list below on ways to fill your weekend and get to know your neighborhood!

RESTAURANTS:

Worcester has some wonderful restaurants that I am always craving over school breaks. Here are some of my favorites:

BOCADO: Spanish tapas bar MEZE ESTIATORIO: Greek & Mediterranean Food CHE EMPANADA: Empanadas!!! WORCESTER PUBLIC MARKET: A collection of shops and food stands THE MERCANTILE: American brunch and dinner with a fun rooftop bar BIRCHTREE BREAD COMPANY: Bakery & cafe MISS WORCESTER DINER & BOULEVARD DINER: Both classic diners that I love! VOLTURNO’S: Classic thin-pizza place, BOGO on Mondays & Tuesdays ALTEA’S EATERY: Amazing brunch TAVERN IN THE SQUARE: American restaurant

Some others that I have been to and love are: Via, Nu Kitchen, Mezcal, The Fix, Thai Time, Sole Proprietor, Off the Rails, Hot Table Panini, New Kisoro Sushi, Armsby Abbey, and Coney Island

Some that I haven’t been to but have heard great things about are: Mare e Monti, Pepe’s, Holy Poke, Acoustic Java, Mexicali, Corner Lunch, Chashu Ramen, and Baba Sushi

SHOPPING:

Worcester has so many great places to shop, and here are some of my favorites!

CROMPTON COLLECTIVE: Vintage store with THE coolest things SEED TO STEM: Plant store with lots of jewelry, posters, and plants JOE’S ALBUMS: All things music: records, CD’s, merch SWEET JANE’S: Designer consignment shop BEDLAM BOOK CAFE: Such cool books and cute cafe inside GRIME: I’ve never been, but looks like such cool thrifting SALVATION ARMY, SAVERS, & GOODWILL: Cheap thrifting!

ACTIVITIES:

WORCESTER ART MUSEUM: This museum is truly special, and a must go ASAP. ELM PARK/GREEN HILL PARK: Both beautiful parks to walk around in! WOOSOX AT POLAR PARK: A classic place to have fun at a Worcester Red Sox game! MADULKA’S ICE CREAM: Adorable ice cream place on the river WORMTOWN BREWERY: Check out one of the many breweries in Worcester! AMERICAN FLATBREAD: Restaurant and candlepin bowling, a form of bowling which was invented in Worcester! PURGATORY CHASM: I’ve never been, but I’ve heard this is a cool place to hike around! ICE SKATING DOWNTOWN: Once it’s winter, you can ice skate on the Worcester Common Oval! HANOVER THEATRE: I saw a traveling Broadway show of Hadestown, and the venue was beautiful. There are a lot of cool events here so definitely check it out! DCU CENTER: Check out any sports events or concerts that may be happening here! LOCAL FARMS & WINERY: Stowe Farm, Hawk Hill Orchards, & Broken Creek Vineyard Winery!

VOLUNTEERING:

A great way to get to know the City of Worcester is through volunteering! I have volunteered in various programs throughout my time at Holy Cross, and it truly helped me to know the city and people around me. Through SPUD or CBL, you can volunteer at a number of sites including after school programs, soup kitchens, day programs for people with disabilities, women’s shelters, hospitals, and various other places. I highly recommend this as I believe these experiences will shape your time at Holy Cross in a wonderful way!