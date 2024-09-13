Garnier’s Micellar Gentle Peeling Water: Is It Worth the Hype?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Emily Johnson

When it comes to removing makeup, I am a micellar water stan. Grabbing a cotton pad and swiping it all over is, in my opinion, the easiest and most effective way to get the job done, and compared to makeup wipes, there is no competition. I am always on the lookout for a good micellar water, and my favorite has always been Garnier’s classic rose water formula. When I got the chance to test out the brand’s Micellar Gentle Peeling Water, I was excited to wipe the makeup off, embrace the fresh face, and give my honest opinion. Let’s talk skincare!

According to Garnier, the Gentle Peeling Water will cleanse the skin from dirt, oil, and makeup, while also exfoliating and evening. With 1% polyhydroxy acids and glycolic acids, it promises to leave the skin feeling radiant, refreshed, and visibly smoother. As a one-step product that eliminates the need for water, the product claims to do a whole lot of work in a small package.

I used the micellar water at night after having makeup on for the majority of the day. With a cotton pad, I applied it to my entire face and neck. One of the first things I noticed was how quickly it took off my mascara. I appreciate the duality of the product: it can exfoliate my skin while also getting rid of eye makeup that I would normally spend too long scrubbing off.

For the longest time, I was scared of exfoliants because of how harsh the ones that I used in middle school were. I have since realized that not all exfoliants are scrubs, which is a good thing! My skin was hydrated and clean without feeling stripped. This was the first step in my makeup removal process, so I followed up with my regular face wash, moisturizer, and spot treatment.

As an avid user of Garnier’s rose water, I was surprised to notice such a difference in the way that the products worked compared to each other. I think the original rose water acts as a great makeup remover, but it does not do much else, whereas the new peeling water has multiple purposes and benefits. I always wash my face with a different cleanser after using the original micellar water to ensure everything is removed, but I could see myself using the peeling water on its own.

Other than getting my makeup off seamlessly, the Gentle Peeling Water left my skin glowing and rejuvenated. Although I only used it at night, I think it would make the perfect first step in a morning makeup routine. For those of you with oily, dry, combo, sensitive, and everything in-between skin: I highly recommend trying it out!