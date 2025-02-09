Galentine’s Day: The Ultimate Guide to Celebrating with Your Besties

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Valentine’s Day is great and all, but let’s be real – nothing beats a fun night with your girls! As Carrie Bradshaw once said: “There is always one thing you should take out with you on a Saturday night: your friends.” (Even though we won’t be celebrating on a Saturday night, that’s alright!) So, whether you have a special someone to go out with on Valentine’s Day or not, there is no reason why you shouldn’t gather your girlfriends, and celebrate the power of friendship on February 13th; Galentine’s Day! Here are some tips for the perfect girls night!

Host a Cozy Movie Night

Break out the comfy pajamas, grab the popcorn, and queue up your favorite rom-coms (or anti-romance movies—whatever fits the vibe!). I suggest:

Legally Blonde

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Bridesmaids

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

John Tucker Must Die

Throw a DIY Spa Night

Why spend tons of money at a fancy spa when you can bring relaxation to your own space? It’s hard enough to make money as a college student so set the mood with candles, put on a soothing playlist, and treat yourselves to:

Face masks

Mani-pedis

DIY sugar scrubs

Aromatherapy and essential oils

Not only will you feel refreshed, but it’s also a great way to bond and unwind together. Just be careful with the candles… we don’t want the smoke alarm setting off in the dorms at night!

Exchange Cute Friendship Gifts

Who says you need a Valentine to receive a gift? Surprise your besties with small, thoughtful presents to show them how much you appreciate them! Some cute ideas include:

A personalized poster

Matching friendship bracelets

A handwritten letter about why you love them

A self-care gift basket

Do a Fun Activity Together

If you want to mix things up, plan an activity that’s interactive and exciting! Some fun ideas include:

Powerpoint night– Be creative!

Karaoke battle— sing your hearts out!

TikTok dance challenges

Game night (Cards Against Humanity, anyone?)

At the end of the day, love isn’t just about romance. It’s about friendship, laughter, and making memories with people who truly get and accept you for who you are. So whether you’re single, dating, or in a seemingly never ending situationship, take this time to celebrate the amazing women in your life.

Here’s to Galentine’s Day, the real holiday worth celebrating!