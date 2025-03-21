From Saratoga to the Slopes- Spring Break Recap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Over spring break, I took a trip up north to stay at my friend’s lake house about 40 minutes outside of Saratoga in New York. We had a restful and relaxing trip full of games, cooking, and hiking!

We started off the weekend with my friend’s famous chicken parmesan recipe for dinner. We sat at the table and reflected on our first six weeks of the spring semester. Then, we played card games and board games to finish the night.

The next day consisted of going on a hike in the woods. While it was pretty cold, it was a great way to relieve all the stress and chaos from the end of the first half of the semester. There’s nothing like just going on a walk with your friends on break knowing that you have some well deserved time off. We also played many rounds of Photo Roulette that day and made mac and cheese for lunch.

Later that night, we went into the town of Saratoga to go to their bookstore and a restaurant called Cantina. It was the perfect weekend to spend time with friends and relax. Then, I ended the break by going skiing with my dad for a few days. The weather was perfect, and we hit the slopes for two full days.

It was a great weekend. I drank hot chocolate, had great dinners, and even learned how to play chess!