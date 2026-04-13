From Pantry to Plate: Simple Meals & Treats 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During both Spring Break and Easter Break, I’ve spent a lot of time in the kitchen experimenting with new recipes, creating different meals, and baking sweets. Recently, my Instagram and TikTok feeds have been full of creators sharing quick, easy, and creative meals they make for their families. I’ve loved discovering unique recipes that are healthy, high in protein, and often use ingredients that many people already have at home. I hadn’t explored much beyond basic pasta, frozen meals, and simple cookie recipes previously, but I decided to make the most of my free time by diving into a new hobby!

Some of my favorite dishes/treats I have made include:

Salmon, Rice, and Edamame Bowl

I was initially drawn to this meal because of its simplicity; it requires just three ingredients and takes very little time. I use frozen rice and frozen unshelled edamame from Trader Joe’s. After microwaving the rice and boiling the edamame, the dish is already more than halfway done. I cook my salmon in the air fryer and season it with Trader Joe’s Everything but the Bagel Seasoning. I love eating salmon because there are so many ways to season it: soy sauce, minced garlic, sesame oil, smoked paprika, cumin, garlic powder, or simply olive oil with salt, pepper, and a few lemon slices.

Ground Beef, Sweet Potato, Avocado, and Cottage Cheese Bowl

This bowl combines ground beef, sweet potato, avocado, and cottage cheese for a balanced, flavorful meal. The ground beef provides protein and a savory base, while the sweet potatoes add natural sweetness and fiber. I’ve recently started eating more sweet potatoes and realized just how easy they are to cook. Avocado brings healthy fats and richness, and cottage cheese adds extra protein; my favorite is the Friendship Whipped Cottage Cheese brand. For a sweeter twist, you can also drizzle a little honey on top. Altogether, it’s a nutrient-packed, satisfying meal that’s easy to prepare and can be enjoyed for lunch or dinner for several days.

Banana Bread

I recently rediscovered banana bread and was reminded of just how delicious it is. It strikes the perfect balance of sweetness and is a moist, soft quick bread. Made primarily from ripe bananas, flour, sugar, eggs, and a fat like butter or oil, it often carries subtle hints of vanilla, cinnamon, or nutmeg. The texture is tender and slightly dense, yet light enough to slice easily. I sometimes mix-in chopped nuts or chocolate chips. Banana bread is best enjoyed warm, either on its own or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. It is equally perfect as a breakfast treat, snack, or dessert. The past two times I’ve made it, my family devoured it almost immediately!

Vegan Brownies

My mother’s classic go-to dessert for work events, holiday parties, or family gatherings has always been brownies. She makes incredible batches: always rich, chocolatey, and perfectly gooey. I can’t resist grabbing a few, always from the best part in the middle, and I always sneak a lick of the brownie batter while she’s making them. Recently, she shared a recipe for vegan brownies, and I was even more impressed. The recipe took the same prep and cook time as her usual batch, around 50 minutes, and made about 16 brownies. The ingredients included water, vegan butter, granulated sugar, vanilla extract, flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, salt, and non-dairy chocolate chips. The brownies turned out amazing, with the same irresistibly gooey consistency I love.

Chocolate Chip Oat Cookies

My sister and I discovered this recipe over the summer and it has been a go-to ever since! These cookies are the perfect combination of a classic chocolate chip cookie and a hearty oatmeal cookie. They are both flourless and gluten-free. They’re super simple to make, and we enjoy making both chocolate and plain versions. The only downside is that the recipe doesn’t make very many cookies, so we usually double it. They’re perfect as an early morning treat, a snack throughout the day, or a dessert. The baking time is only 8–10 minutes, and the use of rolled oats and almond flour adds extra fiber.