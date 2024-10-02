The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Autumn is the perfect time to spend a cozy night in and watch a good movie. With so many good fall movie choices, here are a few classics to get you in the fall mood!

A fall classic, When Harry Met Sally, is a movie that has been beloved by generations. Starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, the film takes place in New York City and follows the unique friendship that forms between Harry and Sally. This classic romantic comedy is a great way to kick off the fall season.

Is it really fall yet if you haven’t watched Practical Magic? A movie filled with all things fall, magic, witchcraft, and mystery, it is a must-watch to start the season. Starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman Practical Magic is the perfect movie to watch with your friends!

Filled with love, laughter, and friendship, Little Women (the 2019 version) follows the lives of the four March sisters as they navigate the start of adulthood. A tried and true classic, starring Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Saoirse Ronan, this star-studded cast delivers a strong adaptation of a classic.

An all-time favorite for any season, but especially the fall, Harry Potter is perfect for the back-to-school season. Full of exciting magic, whimsical creatures, and butter beer twists Harry Potter is always a great watch. Perfect for a night in or get cozy and spend a day watching the whole series!

If you are looking for a fun, short, and sweet movie, Mystic Pizza is sure to hit the spot. An autumn film featuring the love lives of three sisters all working at the beloved Mystic Pizza. This classic 1980s romcom is sure to leave you in a good mood!