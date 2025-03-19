The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Depending on where you’re flying, flights can be stressful and uncomfortable, sometimes very uncomfortable (especially if you’re in a middle seat). After flying on numerous flights, there are a few essential things that you should get to make your flights more comfortable and enjoyable.

First, this might seem kind of crazy, but compression socks are very useful for longer flights. Compression socks help prevent swelling which can happen on longer flights due to cabin pressure. They help blood circulate while sitting for a long time and if you’re hitting the ground running after your flight the last thing you want is some swollen and sore feet!

Headphones are a pretty basic essential, but having the right ones can make or break your flight. Whatever you prefer, over-the-ear or in-ear earbuds, having noise-canceling headphones can help you forget you’re on a plane by limiting the noise of the engines and tuning out from any loud passengers around you.

A good phone game that doesn’t require the internet can be a great distraction besides the normal go-to of a movie. Some classics like Subway Surfers and 2048 are great options for when you want to switch it up a bit.

Snacks and water are the best for long flights as airplane food can be hit or miss and getting parched when there is no ongoing cabin service can make it for a long ride. Having a water bottle and some of your favorite small snacks is definitely a must!

Lastly, comfortable clothes are the most important thing on this list! Flying in tight, stiff, or itchy clothing can be the worst and make you uncomfortable the whole time. Make sure to choose some of your favorite comfy clothes and dress in layers as planes always get a bit chilly, especially on longer flights.