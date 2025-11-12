Finding Unity in Politics 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a Political Science major, all I hear about is how our politics are more polarized than ever. No one can agree. No one can find a common ground. With such divisive and pressing issues, it is hard to see things from the other perspective, especially when you feel they are attacking you, your beliefs, or the well-being of those you love. With these strong opposing opinions, hatred perpetuates.

I am guilty of this. I may try to see the point of view of people who have different views than me, but I find myself always believing my opinion is superior, and that they are ignorant or uneducated. I hate that I often can’t look past someone’s opinion on something. Respect for the other side has dwindled, and people are less willing to make compromises.

At the beginning of the semester, I was looking online for internship opportunities and came across Tangle News, an unbiased & non-partisan online news source. Upon looking into it, I found it so interesting how their goal is to present unbiased news, which is ultimately a very hard thing to do, especially in our culture today. However, they do a great job, and show opinions from people on the left, on the right, and all over the political spectrum. I am currently a College Ambassador for Tangle, and have grown to appreciate it more and more through my work with them. It is an easily digestible way of presenting the news, and always shows varying perspectives. I encourage you all to take a look at their site. It has allowed me to be more understanding of other perspectives, and to lead with curiosity and not hatred. Finding common ground and understanding despite our differing opinions is the only way to bring respect back into politics.



Check out Tangle here! https://www.readtangle.com/