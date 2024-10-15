This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Standing in the cool morning air, the ocean calm and flat, the sky perfectly baby blue. Looking off in the distance, a boat moves slowly in the direction of the dock, there is no frantic rush as it cruises smoothly. More cars start to pull into the parking lot and there is a familiar hum of people greeting each other, a valued part of their daily routine. The ferry docks and deckhands hop off to load any freight that’s heading into town. Each deckhand, no matter the day, greets all the locals by first name. A few moments later the boat takes off and people head to their favorite seats, settling in for the 40-minute commute. There is an overwhelming sense of calmness. Some people chat with their neighbors or friends, young children wander around looking out over the railing at the water, and the smell of coffee and saltwater mixes together to form a distinctly coastal morning scent. I dig out my book that I have been working on for the past week, looking up every now and then to see who gets on from the other islands and where we are on the trip. It is not long before we pull into town and everyone files off for the start of the workday. Smiling, I say goodbye to friends and family telling them that I will see them later for the boat back home.

The experience of taking a ferry to work is something that is not a universally shared experience, but I believe that it is the best way to commute. While having to stick to a certain schedule, often without many time options, can be limiting and somewhat annoying, it is also a blessing in disguise. Leaving the island in the morning everyone is always on the same boat. There is a strong sense of community that comes from being a part of a small island town and it is strengthened further from seeing almost everyone every morning. In addition to the tight-knit community, it is also arguably the most beautiful and fun commute. Unless you are prone to seasickness, in which case I would not recommend, being on the water early in the morning and taking time to just sit and relax before a busy day starts can be quite amazing. Not only am I more relaxed going into work, but I also find that it is a great way to decompress and relax after a long day. So, while ferries are not always an option for commuting, I would recommend that everyone try it if given the opportunity. Who knows, you might just find it to be your new favorite part of the day!