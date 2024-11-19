Feeling homesick? Here’s some tips and tricks.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

It is so normal to feel homesick at college. Whether it’s your first year or your fourth, we all battle homesickness in different ways.

Although it may not be talked about much, chances are, everyone surrounding you is feeling a similar way.

I have found these tips and tricks that I always use when I feel homesickness can be heightened at times.

Get off campus. I know this may be harder sometimes than others, and it may feel tedious. However, it really helps. Here at Holy Cross, it is easy to feel like you are stuck in a bubble, but even going off campus to run a very simple errand makes me feel less “stuck.” Decorate or clean your room. They often say your space is a reflection of your mind. Clearing your space will easily help clear your mind a little bit! Make sure your walls are FILLED with pictures and fun decorations. Make your space yours! Eat a really good meal. Treat yourself! Good food goes a long way. Being nourished is the first step in feeling good about yourself. I miss my home-cooked meals the most, so I find it necessary to treat myself to at least one good meal a week!

Homesickness in college is so normal. It is not talked about enough! Please know that you are not alone, and never hesitate to call a loved one.