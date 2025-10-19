Favorite Fall Trader Joe’s Items

Fall has officially started, and that also means that some of the favorite special fall Trader Joe’s items have returned! There’s a wide variety with a fun and festive version for almost any of your favorites. Everything from pasta to cookies to butter has a fall specialty that, if you love pumpkin, maple, and apple, you will love! If you’re thinking about heading to Trader Joe’s to try out some fun fall treats, here are some that my friends and I have tried and think that you should, too!
Sweet treats:
- Maple Leaf Ice Cream Sandwiches
- Pumpkin Spice Doughnut Holes
- Pumpkin Ice Cream
- Halloween Sandwich Cookies
- Gluten Free Pumpkin Muffins
Baking (of baking-related) items:
- Pumpkin Pie Spice
- Cinnamon Roll Blondie Bar Mix
- Pumpkin Bread Mix (gluten-free version too!)
Pastas:
- Pumpkin Ravioli
- Pumpkin Nochi
- Butternut Squash Lasagna
- Butternut Squash Risotto
- Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
Spreads:
- Pumpkin Cream Cheese
- Pumpkin Butter
- Maple Butter
- Fall Harvest Salsa
Out of the items listed, I really liked the Maple Butter, Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread Mix, Gluten Free Pumpkin Muffins, and the Pumpkin Spice Doughnut Holes (they have both gluten-free and regular versions)! A fair warning: not every Trader Joe’s has all of these items, and it can be a bit hit or miss. That said, definitely keep an eye out for some of these fall favorites (and lots of other ones as well)! While you’re there, also check out the pumpkin and flower selections (they make for great fall dorm decorations)!