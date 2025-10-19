Favorite Fall Trader Joe’s Items

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall has officially started, and that also means that some of the favorite special fall Trader Joe’s items have returned! There’s a wide variety with a fun and festive version for almost any of your favorites. Everything from pasta to cookies to butter has a fall specialty that, if you love pumpkin, maple, and apple, you will love! If you’re thinking about heading to Trader Joe’s to try out some fun fall treats, here are some that my friends and I have tried and think that you should, too!

Sweet treats:

Maple Leaf Ice Cream Sandwiches

Pumpkin Spice Doughnut Holes

Pumpkin Ice Cream

Halloween Sandwich Cookies

Gluten Free Pumpkin Muffins

Baking (of baking-related) items:

Pumpkin Pie Spice

Cinnamon Roll Blondie Bar Mix

Pumpkin Bread Mix (gluten-free version too!)

Pastas:

Pumpkin Ravioli

Pumpkin Nochi

Butternut Squash Lasagna

Butternut Squash Risotto

Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

Spreads:

Pumpkin Cream Cheese

Pumpkin Butter

Maple Butter

Fall Harvest Salsa

Out of the items listed, I really liked the Maple Butter, Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread Mix, Gluten Free Pumpkin Muffins, and the Pumpkin Spice Doughnut Holes (they have both gluten-free and regular versions)! A fair warning: not every Trader Joe’s has all of these items, and it can be a bit hit or miss. That said, definitely keep an eye out for some of these fall favorites (and lots of other ones as well)! While you’re there, also check out the pumpkin and flower selections (they make for great fall dorm decorations)!