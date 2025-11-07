Fall Nails

Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Maya Pinto
I have noticed that a lot of the girls around campus came back from fall break with a fresh red manicure (myself included). It got me thinking about why so many people decided to have their nails painted the same color around the same time. As we prepare for fall and the coming winter months, darker colors start appearing more often in fashion, decorations, nature, etc. I think that red nail polish is especially prevalent this time of year because it captures the warmth and richness of the season. Although the weather gets colder, the warmth of fall remains associated with the switch to cozier wardrobes. Red pairs very nicely with fall colors and style, creating a perfect seasonal look. During autumn, red ties into various elements in nature, such as the foliage, fresh apples, and pumpkins. It also evokes a festive atmosphere as we prepare for the holiday season. The color red is known to represent confidence and power, something I think we can all reflect on in our daily lives. So, as you admire your red nails, remember to instill confidence in yourself during this fall to winter transition!

