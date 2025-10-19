Fall is Here!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Wednesday, October 1st. I knew as soon as I stepped outside to walk to class that fall was here. Like, really here. The air was cooler and the leaves on the ground had just the right crunch to them. My shorts were replaced with leggings, and the crewneck over my shirt was now a necessity. Although the first day of fall was technically the 22nd of September, something about this fall morning felt like the real start, at least for me.

The seasonal fall flavors have arrived at Cafe Babel to the anticipation of the masses. Your dining dollars might be dwindling at this point in the semester, but it’s fall now, so you kind of have to get that pumpkin flavored drink. You don’t really have much of a choice.

Now that it’s officially October, all of my fall music has become addictive, a consistent presence in my headphones. This afternoon, I went on a run off campus and felt faster and better than ever. Did this have to do with my preparation or running experience? Possibly. Or, was it because I was blasting All Too Well (10 minute version, of course) while I ran? Most definitely.

If you can’t tell by now, fall is 100% my favorite season. I confess, it is also my birthday season so that could be a factor. But honestly, wherever I live or go in the future, fall will always reign supreme. It reminds me of home as someone from New England (yes, I consider Connecticut part of New England, sue me) and it’s just so perfect to me. Why am I saying all this? To tell you to enjoy this beautiful season, especially since we are in a prime fall location in Massachusetts. Additionally, we have a long New England winter ahead of us, so let’s make the most of fall while it’s still around. Happy Fall!!!