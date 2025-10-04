Fall Desserts Are The Best

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Okay I have a HUGE sweet tooth and I pretty much like all desserts, but fall desserts are my absolute favorite. Whether I’m eating them while watching football, or at my family’s Thanksgiving dinner, I LOVE fall inspired desserts. Pumpkin might just be my favorite flavor of all time. I love ANYTHING pumpkin. I honestly wish pumpkin desserts were available all year round because the fall is just not enough. Whether it’s a pumpkin donut, pumpkin bread, or a pumpkin cookie, I LOVE IT. It is genuinely so top tier.

Another classic fall flavor I love is apple. I would literally do anything for an apple cider donut. Apples and cinnamon is one of the best combos ever and it is just such a fall staple. My grandmother makes an INSANELY good apple cake that I could also eat all year round. There’s just nothing better than an apple dessert in the fall.

Another flavor that I connect with the fall is cinnamon. A warm cinnamon bun on a crisp fall morning is literally my dream. Nothing says fall to me more than the smell of cinnamon and apples. Literally inject it into my veins. A nice fall cinnamon crumb cake is SO good too.

Like I said, ALL desserts are good. I love a Christmas gingerbread cookie, or a summer sugar cookie but there is truly nothing I love more than fall desserts. I would eat them all year long if I could. Absolutely nothing tops fall baking.