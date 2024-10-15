Fall Break Ideas if You’re Staying on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

This year will be my first year staying on campus for most of fall break. And while I am still excited to sleep a little more and catch up on some of my favorite shows, I was also eagerly anticipating something to bring some fall feels to my break. So, if you are around the Worcester or Massachusetts area for fall break, these are some things I cannot recommend enough.

Tower Hill Botanical Garden

I visited Tower Hill Botanical Garden last spring and it was an amazing experience. I have been wanting to visit in the fall to experience some foliage and colors ever since. The garden has a cute cafe, greenhouses for indoor and tropical plants, and an outdoor section fit with stunning views of the surrounding area.

Purgatory Chasm

Another exciting foliage location, the Purgatory Chasm is a beautiful hike. Hike the full loop and you’ll start in the chasm itself, surrounded by towering rock faces. You’ll finish the hike on one of the ridges, looking down below into the chasm itself, and hopefully, across a vast array of fall foliage.

Honey Pot Hill Orchards

This one is a little bit further away, but if you can find transportation, this orchard is a beautiful spot for apple picking, choosing your pumpkin right in time for Halloween, and eating some of the best cider doughnuts you can find.

If nature isn’t your vibe, one of my plans for this fall break on campus is to start putting together my Halloween costume. With all of this, I’m bound to be just as busy next week as I am during the semester.