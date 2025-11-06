Faithful Companion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I met Olivia when I was 7, and little did I know, she would change my life forever. At first we were occasional playmates. If she was in town visiting, we would spend quality time together. Eventually I looked more and more forward to these visits. She accepted me unconditionally, at face value. She cared for me as an individual, never exhibiting jealousy nor judgement. Our friendship blossomed and mutual respect developed. She picked up on nonverbal cues, always making me feel wanted and worthy.

When her mother could no longer care for her, Olivia became part of my family. My parents were hesitant at first, but welcomed her with open arms. She quickly fell into the routine of our family life. I began to look forward to racing home and walking around the neighborhood together. She was flexible, always willing to participate in any activity I chose. We developed a rhythm, with an unspoken understanding of what really mattered. She remained faithful to others when unpredictable challenges arose.

As I entered high school, an unexpected health issue appeared. Olivia began to lose her vision. She developed a progressive disease that would ultimately lead to blindness. I was devastated. In a flash, everything changed. Suddenly, our roles had reversed, with little warning. I became the caregiver, helping her administer medication, adjusting the environment to meet her needs, and showing her the unconditional love that she always had shown me. I was forced to become responsible, to focus on the needs of others before myself. This all allowed me to truly understand the meaning of friendship. Without realizing it, Olivia had taught and was still teaching me life lessons that were invaluable. As she had supported me in the past, I now took on more responsibility than I ever would have imagined.

During college, my time spent with Olivia is limited. Our schedules conflict and she resides back home in New Jersey. I often miss her dearly and always look forward to a FaceTime call in which I can see her. No matter how long we are apart, we always pick up where we left off. This past fall break, I had the chance to catch up with her. We indulged in the beautiful fall weather, absorbing the crisp air, and admiring the fallen leaves. We sat together, all cozied up, watching movies and relaxing. We drove around, stopping at Starbucks for several pick me ups. These memories and life lessons all came from an unlikely bond with a 15 lb Cairn terrier.