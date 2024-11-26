Dorm Meals and Snack Ideas

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Living in a dorm in college can be tricky! I love cooking and having homemade food when I’m at my house. I am a big snacker and sometimes I get sick of dining hall food. If you buy a few food items from your campus shop or a grocery store you can whip up some easy stuff. Here are some dorm food ideas:

Apple Dip: I love having apples, but sometimes you need something a little more filling to go with it. Mixing any yogurt with nut butter and granola or chocolate chips makes a perfect apple dip. Slice your apple and dip it into your yummy creation!

Omlet: If you’re a big egg fan like I am then this is perfect for you. Grab a mug and an egg. Add in a non-stick substance and whisk your egg inside. Then simply add any items of your choice. I like cut-up veggies or bacon in my egg. Microwave your mug for around a minute and then it is done!

Fancy Kraft mac and cheese: Mac and cheese cups are a staple in most colleges. If you want to spice up a simple Kraft mac and cheese cup, then grab parmesan cheese packets and spices from your dining hall or lobby shop. Adding these simple things makes the mac and cheese taste so much better.

Nachos: Microwave nachos are so easy, yet always forgotten about. Grab some tortilla chips and lay them on a paper plate. Add shredded cheese and any other toppings of your choice. Microwave for around 30 seconds until the cheese is melted.

Overnight Oats: Overnight oats are easy and can be grabbed quickly for breakfast in the morning. Add oats to a mason jar with the milk of your choice. Add in honey for sweetness. Next, add in any other toppings that you like. A suggestion is to add peanut butter and fruit. Let the jar sit overnight and then it will be ready to eat.