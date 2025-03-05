Doom Scrolling: best part of the day or damaging?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We have all been there – you are in bed after a long day of class, working out, socializing, and whatever else a busy college day brings, and you open up your favorite social media app of choice. The usual suspects are Tiktok and Instagram, though almost all entertainment apps these days can occupy more of our time than we would like. Before you know it, it is past your bedtime and you have been “doom scrolling” for longer than you would probably like to admit. I am here to acknowledge both sides of this common problem amidst people in our generation; I myself often fall victim to the temptation of doom scrolling at night, and more often than not I wake up frustrated that my sleep was disrupted by something as silly as Tiktok.

To get to the root of the issue, I first examined why I find myself scrolling. I think the issue is twofold. First, I simply love the content I am watching on Tiktok; I am a loyal follower of everything from Graydon Cutler’s recipe and going out videos to Jake Shane’s brand trip in Aspen. Second, doom scrolling takes place during a time in my day when I can just relax and wind down. After some thought, though, I believe that the key to ending this loop of doom scrolling – that damages your sleep, hurts your eyes, and (probably) rots your brain – is finding alternative, screen-free ways to wind down and add them to your nightly routine.



So you are not doomed to get poor quality sleep and rack up hours of screen time, try these things instead of phone time right before bed. According to Sleep.com, the choice to doom scroll allows the blue light of your phone to completely throw off your body’s production of melatonin, thus negatively impacting your night of shut-eye. I enjoy doing my skincare routine, reading a book, lighting a candle, or journaling/planning out the next day instead of phone time. Even watching a tv show or movie can help rest your eyes and relax your brain. You will thank yourself in