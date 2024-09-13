Ditch the Makeup Wipes with New Garnier SkinActive Micellar Gentle Peeling Water

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

By Emily Kelley

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably rotated through countless methods of makeup removal after a long day of classes (that is, if you haven’t sweat it off trudging up Holy Cross’s endless staircases).

Makeup wipes– they sting! Cleanser– better on a fresh face. Makeup milk– I’ve tried them all and have found each of them to not quite measure up.

Enter the newly released Garnier SkinActive Micellar Gentle Peeling Water. I was hesitant to try, as I’ve usually never liked micellar water– it sometimes leaves my skin feeling weirdly tacky and sticky.

However, I decided to be brave, as I can never turn down a HerCampus skincare sample, and I was amazed.

The minute I put the water on the cotton ball and brought it to my face, my makeup came right off.

Usually, I have to scrub or swipe across my face to get my stubborn makeup to come off.

With this new micellar water, it almost seemed to melt right off, no aggressive scrubbing needed, even with my eye makeup.

My skin felt so bright and fresh after removal that it completely eliminated the need for a cleanser afterwards.

I would definitely recommend Garnier’s SkinActive Micellar Gentle Peeling Water for all our ladies on the Hill, whether it be as a makeup remover, or cleanser and exfoliator all in one, you are guaranteed to love it!