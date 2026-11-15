This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Around the time of November, it seems that there are two types of students at Holy Cross: those who have a solid 10 dining dollars left after one too many trips to Cool Beans, and those who are suddenly scrambling to spend on anything that will get them closer to a total of zero. If you find yourself in the second group, here are some suggestions I have on how to spend those dining dollars.

#1: Go to Steinbucks! If you get a fun drink for class every day, not only will it make getting through that hour and 15 lecture much easier, you will knock off at least six dollars daily with ease. Finally Starbucks’ insanely inflated prices are paying off!

#2: Stop eating at Kimball. I know, tragic. How will you make it without that bland chicken?! If you have dining dollars to get rid of, I would recommend having most of your meals at Dags or Croads. If you really are just a Kimball fiend, think about getting the pre-prepared meals from the Lobby Shop, which are basically off-brand Kimball. Make sure they use your dining dollars instead of a meal swipe though!

#3: Stock your fridge! Go to the Lobby Shop and stock up on Gatorades, snacks, and pints of ice cream. Needing to spend dining dollars is a prime excuse to justify the extra dollar added on to each item. No need to hop on the Target shuttle, buy your Goldfish local!

#4: Buy your friends some food! Not only is it a kind gesture, but as a friend of someone with a lotttt of dining dollars, I must suggest this ;). Who knows? Maybe next semester you’ll continue your spending kick out of habit, and need one of your friends to help you out.