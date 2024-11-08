Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Taryn Elliott from Pexels
Decorating Your Dorm Room for the Holidays: How to Bring the Holiday Spirit to College

It is a great time of year to add some cheer to your dorm room as the holidays approach.

A cozy and joyous ambiance can be achieved through decorating your dorm room! First off, your decorating process may begin by selecting an overall theme.

My roommate and I are going with a winter wonderland theme. We are going to incorporate the traditional blues, whites, and silvers, as well as snowflakes ornaments. Additionally, hanging lights will heighten the joyful mood and create a holiday environment. Making your own decorations with your friends can also be fun. This will be an enjoyable activity on a chilly winter evening and a terrific way to save money! Additionally, replacing your standard pillows with festive pillows will provide comfort and help create a cozy environment. Adding seasonal scents will also reflect the seasonal fragrances. Pine or cinnamon will create a festive aroma. Furthermore, decorating your room will be a terrific way to invite people over for a small get-together. The best way to prepare for the holidays is to watch a holiday movie, eat holiday sweets, and sip hot chocolate. 

One of the best ways to create a festive atmosphere and long-lasting memories is to decorate your dorm room for the holidays. Have fun decorating!

