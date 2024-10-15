Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This past week has been pretty stressful with midterms and essays so I have had to come up with ways to help myself not be too stressed, and get my work done in a productive way. Some of the things I have done include putting my phone away while I do my work, making time to workout, and making sure I am getting enough sleep. One thing that makes it really difficult to get work done is when I have my phone sitting next to me. I have realized that I get more done when I put my phone on Do Not Disturb and then put my phone away in my bag. I am a lot more productive when I can’t see my phone. Another thing that has helped me with the stress of all my work is making sure I still go to the gym. When I workout I feel like my head is clear. Working out is also a way to distract myself from the work I have to do and it gives my mind a break. It’s easy to say that I can’t workout because I have too much to do but I have to always remind myself that it is important to me that I still move my body. The last thing I make sure I do when I have a lot of work is to make sure I get enough sleep. I have to fight against the urge to stay up late studying or doing work. It’s important to get enough sleep even when I have a lot of work to do. In order to make sure I am not staying up too late doing work, I try to go to the library during the day rather than wait for the night to do my work.

