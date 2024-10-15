This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

[Warning: this content contains spoilers]

In episode 3 themed “Soul Train Night”, contestants brought nostalgia with soulful performances dedicated to the legendary TV series Soul Train. Actor Eric Roberts danced a romantic foxtrot dedicated to his wife, earning heartfelt praise despite being near the bottom of the leaderboard. Model Brooks Nader and her partner Gleb Savchenko brought a sensual rumba to the ballroom, which drew laughs and bold comments from the judges while ultimately receiving one of the lower scores of the night. Bachelor Joey Graziadei continued to wow the audience with a jive that showcased his energy and growing musicality, giving him a top spot on the leaderboard. Guest judge Rosie Perez brought her Soul Train expertise to the panel, providing insightful critiques for all couples.

In episode 4 themed “Hair Metal Night”, couples brought a myriad of dance styles full of energy and intensity. Joey Graziadei’s fiery tango alongside partner Jenna Johnson received immense praise in terms of his dramatic transformation and commanding performance, leaving them with a 70, the highest score of the night. Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong delivered a fast-paced jive that awarded them a score of 69. Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber’s paso doble electrified the audience as Jenn displayed increased strength and calmness throughout her performance. Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko leaned into their sultry chemistry with a cha-cha that received compliments from Carrie Ann Inaba regarding Brooks’ bold performance. Unfortunately, the evening ended with a double elimination in which Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater, and Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart were sent home. Eric’s tango performance was praised for his effort, while Reginald’s cha-cha brought emotional moments as he reflected on his journey.