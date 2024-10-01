This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

[Warning: this content contains spoilers] “Oscars Night” on Dancing with the Stars was full of high-energy performances from all celebrities in addition to a double elimination which closed out the evening.

Bachelorette Jenn Tran and her partner Sasha Farber opened the show with a tango to the Great Gatsby’s “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody”, but the music was not audible during their performance which made it slightly more difficult, resulting in a 19 out of 30 for the couple this week.



Other highlights included actress Chandler Kinney and her partner Brandon Armstrong performing a rumba to Barbie’s “What Was I Made For?” which gave them the top spot on the leaderboard once again. Olympian Stephen Nedorosick scored a 22 with his foxtrot to the “Superman Theme”, which tied Bachelor Joey Grazidei and NBA superstar Dwight Howard.

Unfortunately, couples Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa, and Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov were both eliminated in this week’s double elimination following the premiere night in which no teams were eliminated.

Luckily, actors Reginald Valjohnson and Eric Roberts will make it to week three, as well as Olympian Ilona Maher who had multiple impressive lifts in her salsa routine to “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” with her partner, Alan Bersten.

While there will be no episode on October 1st due to the vice presidential debate, the following week will have two consecutive episodes on Monday, October 7th and Tuesday, October 8th, so be sure to tune in and watch your favorite couples kill it on the dance floor!