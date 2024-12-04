The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The semi-finals of Dancing with the Stars Season 33 aired on Tuesday November 19 and brought forth a night full of impressive performances. Each of the five remaining couples performed two dances: one showcasing ballroom styles, the other in a latin genre.

Actress Chandler Kinney and her partner Brandon Armstrong danced a Foxtrot and a Salsa, both of which were praised for their technical difficulty and elegance. Bachelor Joey Grazidei and his partner Jenna Johnson danced a Foxtrot and a Paso Doble, which were praised for not only their intensity, but also their chemistry and progression over the course of the season. Football star Danny Amendola and his partner Witney Carson performed a Viennese Waltz and a Salsa, which despite minor issues scored relatively well. Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and her partner Alan Bersten danced a Viennese Waltz and a Paso Doble, and the athlete was praised for her growth and inspirational journey throughout the season. Olympic gymnast Stephen Nederosscik and his partner Rylee Arnold performed a Cha Cha and a Tango. While their first dance fell short of the judges’ high expectations in the semi-finals, they redeemed themselves with their Tango which received high praise.

The evening concluded with a twist, as none of the couples were eliminated. Similarly to the Season 32 finale episode, all five couples will be dancing for the mirrorball trophy. Next week, the three-hour final episode will showcase a freestyle dance from each of the five couples, in addition to special dances and announcements from the pros and hosts!